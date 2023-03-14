Harwood Preparatory students protest school’s closing at EVSC school board meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After the decision to close Harwood Preparatory High School, students protested the district ahead of the school board meeting Monday.

This meeting is the first after the decision was made by the district to divide the program amongst the existing five high schools.

Harwood currently gives students an alternative to earning high school credit in a smaller classroom setting.

A group of current and past students came out to protest the decision to close the high school.

One student says having Harwood is helpful for students who struggle with attending a typical high school setting.

”Our school is good how it is,” says Harwood junior, Peyton Snyder. “The reason I moved out of my old school is because of anxiety and other problems. The anxiety is a lot less, lots more setting, it’s a lot easier for me to learn, make friends, and just to get my schoolwork done.”

EVSC did not address the school’s closing at Monday’s meeting.

As of now, Harwood Preparatory is planned to close at the end of the school year.

