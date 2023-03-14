Greenville man sentenced to federal prison in child porn case

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Last week, a Greenville man was sentenced to federal prison for producing, distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

Officials say 31-year-old Corey Stephens was sentenced to 20 years followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.

According to court documents, Stephens used a social media app to talk with others. In the chat, he posted an image of sexual abuse of a toddler.

Officials say he also bragged that it was “not the first time I’ve done it”. Homeland security officers traced the chat to Stephens’s home, where agents recovered additional evidence of child pornography offenses.

In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, Stephens was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $3,000.

[Previous Story: Greenville man indicted on federal child porn charges]

31-year-old Corey Stephens (Hopkins County Jail)

