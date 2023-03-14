Cathedral Church prepares over 200 meals for ‘Feed Evansville’ food giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longer line this March for the annual food giveaway at The Cathedral Church.

The line for the food bank spilled out onto North First Avenue and spanned from street light to street light.

The church prepared over 200 boxes of meat and produce donated by ‘Feed Evansville’. Each car was limited to one box per car, or one per family in some cases.

Pastor Wells says seeing this turn out is a double edged sword.

”It’s you know it’s sad that people are in this tough of shape right now,” says Wells. “There’s a lot of people that are really hurting and struggling in a lot of different areas. So while we are happy to do it, I wish we didn’t have to but we are happy to do it for sure.”

Pastor Wells says they are always looking for more volunteers and donations of food and money to help with future food drives.

