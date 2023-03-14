Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cathedral Church prepares over 200 meals for ‘Feed Evansville’ food giveaway

Cathedral Church prepares over 200 meals for ‘Feed Evansville’ food giveaway
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A longer line this March for the annual food giveaway at The Cathedral Church.

The line for the food bank spilled out onto North First Avenue and spanned from street light to street light.

The church prepared over 200 boxes of meat and produce donated by ‘Feed Evansville’. Each car was limited to one box per car, or one per family in some cases.

Pastor Wells says seeing this turn out is a double edged sword.

”It’s you know it’s sad that people are in this tough of shape right now,” says Wells. “There’s a lot of people that are really hurting and struggling in a lot of different areas. So while we are happy to do it, I wish we didn’t have to but we are happy to do it for sure.”

Pastor Wells says they are always looking for more volunteers and donations of food and money to help with future food drives.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance
Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main

Latest News

‘BBQ and Barrels’ event sells out VIP tickets
‘BBQ and Barrels’ event sells out VIP tickets
Be Happy Pie Company helps celebrate Pi Day in Evansville
Be Happy Pie Company helps celebrate Pi Day in Evansville
OPD: Additional suspect involved in February shooting in custody
OPD: Additional suspect involved in February shooting in custody
Owensboro boy’s basketball team sent to Sweet 16 playoff with parade
Owensboro boy’s basketball team sent to Sweet 16 playoff with parade