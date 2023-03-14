Polar Plunge
Be Happy Pie Company helps celebrate Pi Day in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mathematical holiday Pi Day has returned once again and one company is helping to celebrate the day with a few sweet treats.

Be Happy Pie Company made special treats in Evansville. They made cookies in the shape of the pi symbol as topped pies with the symbol using leftover crust.

The owners also invited the Chino Taco Truck to take part in the celebration.

Be Happy Pie Company owner Jenny Lamble say’s although thanksgiving is their busiest holiday, Pi Day is a bit unique.

”Pi Day is kind of one of those cult followings I feel like,” says Lamble. “The Albert Einstein lovers think, math lovers really appreciate this day so we’ve tried to have a lot of fun with it. So the pi shaped cookies i think have been a lot of fun this year.”

Lamble says they have a quick turnaround to get ready for st Patrick’s day as well.

