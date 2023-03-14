‘BBQ and Barrels’ event sells out VIP tickets

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first ever “BBQ and Barrels” event sold out of its VIP tickets in just one week.

The event is a rebranded version of the annual International Barbecue Festival.

The event will feature more than 30 distilleries, most notably Castle and Key, Angel’s Envy, and Maker’s Mark.

There are still dinner tickets and general admission bourbon tasting tickets available.

Visit Owensboro’s Dave Kirk says people from all over will be attending.

”So we’ve already got people who have bought tickets from as far as Durham, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and of course Lexington and Louisville and across the commonwealth,” says Kirk. “Been really happy, because that was the goal, to drive people into Owensboro with this brand new event and so far that’s what we’re seeing.”

The event takes place on May 12 and 13.

