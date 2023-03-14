Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘BBQ and Barrels’ event sells out VIP tickets

‘BBQ and Barrels’ event sells out VIP tickets
By Steve Mehling
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first ever “BBQ and Barrels” event sold out of its VIP tickets in just one week.

The event is a rebranded version of the annual International Barbecue Festival.

The event will feature more than 30 distilleries, most notably Castle and Key, Angel’s Envy, and Maker’s Mark.

There are still dinner tickets and general admission bourbon tasting tickets available.

Visit Owensboro’s Dave Kirk says people from all over will be attending.

”So we’ve already got people who have bought tickets from as far as Durham, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and of course Lexington and Louisville and across the commonwealth,” says Kirk. “Been really happy, because that was the goal, to drive people into Owensboro with this brand new event and so far that’s what we’re seeing.”

The event takes place on May 12 and 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance
Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
Warrick Co. School Board announces new superintendent
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main

Latest News

Cathedral Church prepares over 200 meals for ‘Feed Evansville’ food giveaway
Cathedral Church prepares over 200 meals for ‘Feed Evansville’ food giveaway
Be Happy Pie Company helps celebrate Pi Day in Evansville
Be Happy Pie Company helps celebrate Pi Day in Evansville
OPD: Additional suspect involved in February shooting in custody
OPD: Additional suspect involved in February shooting in custody
Owensboro boy’s basketball team sent to Sweet 16 playoff with parade
Owensboro boy’s basketball team sent to Sweet 16 playoff with parade