A.M. Clouds

Scattered Snow Early
3/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning....stubborn clouds with scattered light snow/flurries then clearing skies during the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the mid-40s behind northwest winds. Tonight, clear and cold as lows sink into the mid-20s.

Wednesday, southerly winds will help jump high temperatures into the low to lower 50s under sunny skies. Wednesday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Thursday, cloudy and breezy as southerly winds elevate high temps into the lower 60s. There is a 60% chance of afternoon rain. Thursday night, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 30s.

