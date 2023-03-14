A.M. Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning....stubborn clouds with scattered light snow/flurries then clearing skies during the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the mid-40s behind northwest winds. Tonight, clear and cold as lows sink into the mid-20s.

Wednesday, southerly winds will help jump high temperatures into the low to lower 50s under sunny skies. Wednesday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Thursday, cloudy and breezy as southerly winds elevate high temps into the lower 60s. There is a 60% chance of afternoon rain. Thursday night, showers mixed with isolated thunderstorms as lows drop into the upper 30s.

