Aces Baseball’s mid-week game at Bellarmine, moved to Wednesday

Purple Aces baseball
Purple Aces baseball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the expected weather in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday’s baseball game between the University of Evansville and Bellarmine has been moved back a day to Wednesday, March 15.  First-pitch will remain at 1 p.m. central time.

Evansville will bring a 9-7 overall record into Wednesday’s contest, after winning two of three games at Middle Tennessee State over the weekend.  UE has won nine of its last 11 games overall.  Bellarmine, meanwhile, will counter with a 5-11 overall record.  The Knights got swept in a four-game series over the weekend at Indiana, and are looking to snap a nine-game skid in what will be Bellarmine’s 2023 home-opener.

Freshman LHP Willard Peterson (Evansville, Wis./Evansville) will earn the start for Evansville on Wednesday, and will be making his UE debut.

