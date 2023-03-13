Polar Plunge
Warrick Co. School Board to announce new Superintendent

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Board of School Trustees will be announcing the new Superintendent at Monday’s meeting.

Officials say the board meetings will take place at 7 p.m. at Warrick County School Corporation Central Services building.

The Central Services building is located at 90 West Main Street in Boonville.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

