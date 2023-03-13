Warrick Co. School Board to announce new Superintendent

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Board of School Trustees will be announcing the new Superintendent at Monday’s meeting.

Officials say the board meetings will take place at 7 p.m. at Warrick County School Corporation Central Services building.

The Central Services building is located at 90 West Main Street in Boonville.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.