Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Venue issues first statement after GloRilla concert deaths

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott...
A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.(NBC News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Operators of the western New York concert venue where three people were trampled to death in a crowd surge after a show by the rapper GloRilla say they are “devastated by the events” and cooperating with the city as it investigates.

A statement issued Saturday on behalf of the Rochester Main Street Armory and owner Scott Donaldson said Donaldson has consented to the city’s request to inspect the venue and is confident it followed all city codes.

The city temporarily shut down the former military armory by refusing to renew its entertainment license while criminal and regulatory investigations are underway.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, died and at least six people were injured after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the March 5 show.

Police said concertgoers described hearing what they believed to be gunshots, but no evidence of gunfire has been found. The venue’s main arena holds about 5,000 people.

Audience members rushed for the Main Street Armory’s exits because of unfounded fears of gunfire, authorities said. (WHAM, ATIYA HOLLEY, TWITTER, CNN)

“The Main Street Armory, Scott Donaldson, and his team are devastated by the events that occurred March 5, 2023. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Rhondesia Belton, Brandy Miller and Aisha Stephens,” the written statement released by the law office Gallo & Iacovangelo said in part. “Over the years, the Armory has successfully hosted hundreds of events.”

It was the first public statement from the venue since the concert.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance

Latest News

A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, or SVB, has experts worried about the effect it could have...
Experts say Tri-State likely to be unaffected by California bank collapse
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Police responding to reports of a shooting at the apartment in northwest Dallas around 7:10...
Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building
Almost 3 years since first Covid-19 case confirmed in Vanderburgh Co.
Three year anniversary since first confirmed Covid-19 case in Vanderburgh Co. approaches