USI Softball wins first-ever OVC 3-game Series this past weekend

MOREHEAD, KY. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball captured a 9-5 win in the rubber match at Morehead State University on Sunday, claiming the Screaming Eagles’ first Ohio Valley Conference series win in program history.

Sunday’s win improved USI’s overall record to 8-11 and 2-1 in OVC play. Through the opening weekend of the OVC season, USI sits in the top half of the standings. Morehead State dropped to 5-8 overall and 1-2 in the OVC.

Southern Indiana struck first in the top of the second inning on an RBI single rocketed into centerfield by sophomore outfielder Kennedy Nalley (Huntingburg, Indiana). USI added two more runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead off an RBI hit by freshman third baseman Carlee Effinger (Evansville, Indiana) and a defensive error by Morehead State.

The Screaming Eagles surged ahead to a 5-0 advantage through the top of the fourth inning. With two outs, another defensive error by Morehead State allowed one run to score, and then junior catcher Sammie Kihega (Greenfield, Indiana) drilled an RBI double into right-center field to score the second run of the inning for USI.

In the meantime, USI sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) was in control in the circle, holding Morehead State scoreless and hitless through 3.2 innings. With two outs and a baserunner at second, Morehead State doubled to record its first hit and run of the contest.

Southern Indiana tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth, extending USI’s lead to 7-1. Junior outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana) tripled to the left-center gap to drive in both runs. The Screaming Eagles’ offense continued its string of two-run innings in the sixth, growing Southern Indiana’s lead to 9-1.

Offensively, Bedrick and Effinger led USI in the game with two RBIs each. In the hit column, senior designated player Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) paced USI with a 3-for-5 day. Kihega and senior infielder Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois) also had multi-hit games with two hits each.

Morehead State did not give up, making some noise in the bottom of the sixth and scoring four runs in the inning off a pair of two-run home runs.

Newman settled back in to retire the side in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to finish off the complete game and the 9-5 win for USI.

Sunday was Newman’s sixth complete game of the season, as her record improved to 7-4 with the win. The sophomore struck out seven in the contest.

Morehead State’s freshman pitcher Jessie Begley was charged with the loss, moving her record to 2-1. Begley went 3.2 innings, giving up five runs – two earned – off eight hits.

The Screaming Eagles will host their home-opening series next weekend on Saturday and Sunday against Lindenwood University in an OVC series. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 12 p.m., and Sunday’s first pitch is also scheduled for 12 p.m. from USI Softball Field. Admission to all 2023 USI Softball home spring games is free, courtesy of The Women’s Hospital Deaconess.

All three games can be seen with a subscription to ESPN+ and heard on The Spin 95.7 FM. Additional coverage links can be found on the USI Softball schedule page on usiscreamingeagles.com

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.