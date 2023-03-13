Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

USI Softball wins first-ever OVC 3-game Series this past weekend

USI Softball
USI Softball(wfie)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, KY. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Softball captured a 9-5 win in the rubber match at Morehead State University on Sunday, claiming the Screaming Eagles’ first Ohio Valley Conference series win in program history. 

Sunday’s win improved USI’s overall record to 8-11 and 2-1 in OVC play. Through the opening weekend of the OVC season, USI sits in the top half of the standings. Morehead State dropped to 5-8 overall and 1-2 in the OVC. 

Southern Indiana struck first in the top of the second inning on an RBI single rocketed into centerfield by sophomore outfielder Kennedy Nalley (Huntingburg, Indiana). USI added two more runs in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead off an RBI hit by freshman third baseman Carlee Effinger (Evansville, Indiana) and a defensive error by Morehead State. 

The Screaming Eagles surged ahead to a 5-0 advantage through the top of the fourth inning. With two outs, another defensive error by Morehead State allowed one run to score, and then junior catcher Sammie Kihega (Greenfield, Indiana) drilled an RBI double into right-center field to score the second run of the inning for USI. 

In the meantime, USI sophomore pitcher Josie Newman (Indianapolis, Indiana) was in control in the circle, holding Morehead State scoreless and hitless through 3.2 innings. With two outs and a baserunner at second, Morehead State doubled to record its first hit and run of the contest. 

Southern Indiana tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth, extending USI’s lead to 7-1. Junior outfielder Mackenzie Bedrick (Brownsburg, Indiana) tripled to the left-center gap to drive in both runs. The Screaming Eagles’ offense continued its string of two-run innings in the sixth, growing Southern Indiana’s lead to 9-1. 

Offensively, Bedrick and Effinger led USI in the game with two RBIs each. In the hit column, senior designated player Allie Goodin (Evansville, Indiana) paced USI with a 3-for-5 day. Kihega and senior infielder Rachel Martinez (Chicago, Illinois) also had multi-hit games with two hits each. 

Morehead State did not give up, making some noise in the bottom of the sixth and scoring four runs in the inning off a pair of two-run home runs. 

Newman settled back in to retire the side in order in the bottom of the seventh inning to finish off the complete game and the 9-5 win for USI. 

Sunday was Newman’s sixth complete game of the season, as her record improved to 7-4 with the win. The sophomore struck out seven in the contest. 

Morehead State’s freshman pitcher Jessie Begley was charged with the loss, moving her record to 2-1. Begley went 3.2 innings, giving up five runs – two earned – off eight hits. 

The Screaming Eagles will host their home-opening series next weekend on Saturday and Sunday against Lindenwood University in an OVC series. Saturday’s doubleheader starts at 12 p.m., and Sunday’s first pitch is also scheduled for 12 p.m. from USI Softball Field. Admission to all 2023 USI Softball home spring games is free, courtesy of The Women’s Hospital Deaconess.

All three games can be seen with a subscription to ESPN+ and heard on The Spin 95.7 FM. Additional coverage links can be found on the USI Softball schedule page on usiscreamingeagles.com

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Demario Smith
EPD: Driver arrested after police find stolen firearm in vehicle

Latest News

...
USI Men’s Basketball earns bid to CBI Invitational
IU Women’s Basketball earns Number One seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament
Thunderbolts hockey sitting in first place after fast start
Thunderbolts complete weekend trio of wins, with road victory at Peoria
Aces softball
Aces Softball salvages weekend with solid win over Lipscomb
Purple Aces baseball
UE Baseball wins 5-3 over Middle Tennessee, to clinch weekend series