USI Men’s Basketball earns bid to CBI Invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball continues post season play in the Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational as the 15th seed and are slated to take on second-seeded San Jose State University in the opening round March 18 at 2:30 p.m. (CDT). The CBI, which runs March 18-22, is being played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Tickets are $8 and available through the Ocean Center Ticket Office and Ticket Master. The first two rounds of the CBI will be streamed on FloHoops, while the semifinals and the championship game will air live on ESPN2. Fans also can listen to the game on ESPN 97.7FM.

The Screaming Eagles enter the CBI with a 16-16 overall record and completed their 31st-straight regular season with a .500 or better regular season mark (16-15) that dates back to the 1992-93 season. USI was the seventh seed in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament after completing first league schedule with a 9-9 mark.

USI is led by sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana), an All-OVC first team selection, and senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) with 15.6 points and 13.7 points, respectively. Graduate forward Trevor Lakes (Lebanon, Indiana) follows with 12.9 points per contest, while senior forward Jacob Polakovich, an All-OVC first team performer, is averaging 12.4 points per outing along with grabbing a team-best and OVC-leading 13.0 rebounds per game.

San Jose State continues its post-season play with a 20-13 mark. The Spartans, who were fifth in the Mountain West Conference regular season, also advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament.

In addition to USI and San Jose State, the CBI lower bracket includes third-seeded University of North Carolina Charlotte (18-14); sixth-seeded Stetson University (17-13); seventh-seeded Tarleton State University (17-13); 10th-seeded Radford University (19-14); 11th-seeded University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (21-11); and 14th-seeded Western Carolina University (18-15). The winner of USI-San Jose plays the winner of the Tarleton/Radford game March 20 at 3:30 p.m. (CDT).

The upper bracket includes top-seeded Indiana State University (22-12); fourth-seeded Southern Utah University (22-12); fifth-seeded Duquesne University (20-12); eighth-seeded Eastern Kentucky University (20-13); ninth-seeded Cleveland State University (21-13); 12th-seeded Rice University (18-15); and 16th-seeded University of South Carolina Upstate (16-15).

Indiana State is the only team USI has faced this season with the Eagles coming away with an 88-85 win in overtime at Screaming Eagles Arena.

