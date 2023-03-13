Trial underway in Evansville for man accused of sexual battery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man who is accused of inappropriately touching a store clerk is now underway.

They say 60-year-old William Perkins was a regular customer at the Rural King on East Morgan, and would always go to a certain clerk’s register while she was working.

The affidavit described him as “fixated on her.”

Police say on February 18, he grabbed the woman’s bottom.

Perkins’ trial began Monday morning.

