Trial underway in Evansville for man accused of sexual battery

William Perkins
William Perkins(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man who is accused of inappropriately touching a store clerk is now underway.

They say 60-year-old William Perkins was a regular customer at the Rural King on East Morgan, and would always go to a certain clerk’s register while she was working.

The affidavit described him as “fixated on her.”

Police say on February 18, he grabbed the woman’s bottom.

[Previous Story: Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk]

Perkins’ trial began Monday morning.

Our 14 News team is following the trial, and will update this story once we learn more.

