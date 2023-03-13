Three year anniversary since first confirmed Covid-19 case in Vanderburgh Co. approaches

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Here in Vanderburgh County the first confirmed case of Covid was on March 19 of 2020.

According to the Indiana’s Covid dashboard, there has been around nearly 71,000 cases in the county with more than 600 deaths.

Although COVID is not spreading as quickly, Joe Gries from the Vanderburgh County Health Department says it’s still crucial to protect yourself.

”We still have Covid and it’s still out there,” said Gries. “We have vaccines that’s still available and again we stress to people to research and find the information you need and talk to your doctors, (also), make sure you’re doing everything that you can to protect your family and make sure if you do get sick you also get treatment.”

The highest number of those infected with the virus were seen during the winter months of 2020. 2021 and 2022.

Three years later, the number of cases are not nearly as high, but do still exist.

“Currently the strains we see right now don’t actually affect people as bad as the earlier strains and they aren’t getting as sick but then again, if you are immunocompromised you really need to talk to your doctor and that you’re getting yourself treated,” said Gries.

The Health Department continues to be active to make sure the community stays safe and healthy.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.