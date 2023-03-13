Polar Plunge
Police: Jasper native arrested after stabbing a man Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Jasper City Police Department officials, a Jasper man has been arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Jasper Police say they were dispatched to the 900 block of West Division Road in reference to a stabbing Monday just before 6:45 a.m.

Officials say upon investigating, 27-year-old Jesse Dearborn was found to have stabbed a man who was living at a residence on the 900 block of West Division Road.

The press release stated the male victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries his hand and chest.

Officials say Dearborn was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation and then transported to the Dubois County Security Center.

Police say Dearborn as been charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and invasion of privacy.

A mug shot has not been released at this time.

