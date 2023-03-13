Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Suspended EVSC board member Amy Word is scheduled to be back in court.

Word was arrested last year after a series of drug arrests happened around her bar on West Franklin Street.

Officials with the EWSU say work will continue after human remains were found at the construction site on Vine Street.

Historians say that area likely used to be the city’s first cemetery.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning people to be safe as they clean up from severe storms.

He says the main threat right now is repair-related scams.

Over the weekend, we all moved our clocks one hour ahead.

Now, there is a bill being discussed in the U.S. Senate that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

