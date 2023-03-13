Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Lawsuit filed in case involving former Webster Co. deputy jailer

Aaron Drewicz
Aaron Drewicz(Webster Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lawsuit has been filed against a former Webster County deputy jailer who is accused of sexual abuse.

Court documents show the lawsuit was filed Friday, and also names Webster County and Jailer Greg Sauls.

The victim filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police against deputy jailer Aaron Drewicz in August of 2022. She says she was sexually abused by Drewicz while serving time in jail.

The victim says the incidents occurred while she was being held in the suicidal watch area. She was then moved to a regular cell. Drewicz was arrested after a Kentucky State Police investigation.

He’s charged with three counts of voyeurism, three counts of promoting contraband, one count of sexual abuse and three counts of official misconduct.

In the lawsuit the victim claims the Webster County Detention Center and its administration failed to properly supervise officers, despite “a history of sexual abuse of inmates.”

A pretrial conference on Drewicz’ criminal charges has been set for May 2023.

[Previous Story: Webster Co. deputy jailer accused of soliciting sexual conduct with inmates]

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance

Latest News

Warrick Co. School Board to announce new Superintendent
Maurice Huffman
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges
Dawson Springs Youth League officials asking for public’s help after equipment stolen
William Perkins
Trial underway in Evansville for man accused of sexual battery