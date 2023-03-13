Lawsuit filed in case involving former Webster Co. deputy jailer

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A lawsuit has been filed against a former Webster County deputy jailer who is accused of sexual abuse.

Court documents show the lawsuit was filed Friday, and also names Webster County and Jailer Greg Sauls.

The victim filed a complaint with Kentucky State Police against deputy jailer Aaron Drewicz in August of 2022. She says she was sexually abused by Drewicz while serving time in jail.

The victim says the incidents occurred while she was being held in the suicidal watch area. She was then moved to a regular cell. Drewicz was arrested after a Kentucky State Police investigation.

He’s charged with three counts of voyeurism, three counts of promoting contraband, one count of sexual abuse and three counts of official misconduct.

In the lawsuit the victim claims the Webster County Detention Center and its administration failed to properly supervise officers, despite “a history of sexual abuse of inmates.”

A pretrial conference on Drewicz’ criminal charges has been set for May 2023.

