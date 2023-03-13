Lamasco Bar owner, suspended EVSC board member set to appear in court
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Suspended Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board member, Lamasco Bar owner, Amy Word is expected to appear in court Monday.
Word is accused of maintaining a common nuisance involving controlled substances.
She was arrested back in July in connection to a series of drug arrests in the area of her bar on West Franklin Street.
During her last hearing back in January, a judge approved a motion for Word to travel.
We will update this story as it develops.
