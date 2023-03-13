IU Women’s Basketball earns Number One seed in NCAA Women’s Tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana women’s basketball earned the program’s first-ever No. 1 seed as it was selected as one of the top teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket on Sunday night. IU enters the tournament as the national overall No. 2 seed in the field behind South Carolina.

The Hoosiers will face the winner of the play in game between 16-seeds Tennessee Tech and Monmouth. in the first round on Saturday. First four action between Tennessee Tech and Monmouth will happen in Bloomington on Thursday, March 16. First and second round action is set for Saturday, March 18 and Monday, March 20 inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. This will be the second-straight year that Indiana has hosted the first and second rounds of the tournament.

IU will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in school history and its fourth-straight tournament appearance. With an overall record of 27-3, the Hoosiers won the Big Ten regular season championship, its first in 40 years. Overall, they are 8-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament while ninth year head coach Teri Moren holds a record of 7-4 in her five appearances.

All-session and single game tickets for the first and second rounds in Bloomington are now on sale through the IU Ticket Office.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.