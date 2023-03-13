Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

ISP: Mt. Vernon man arrested on murder charge in Gallatin Co.

20-year-old Demetrius Walker
20-year-old Demetrius Walker(ISP)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations have announced the arrest of a man accused of murder in Gallatin County.

According to a press release, 20-year-old Demetrius Walker of Mount Vernon has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Officials say the arrest comes after a month-long investigation into the murder of 45-year-old Nathan Dobbs, who was found dead in February in the 100 block of McClernand Avenue in Shawneetown.

DCI investigators say during the death investigation, Walker became a person of interest.

The press release states Walker was taken into custody Friday by Mount Vernon Police Department officials on an unrelated warrant arrest.

Officials say on Sunday, the Gallatin County States Attorney approved a charged of First-Degree murder against Walker while he was awaiting bond on the unrelated warrant.

Walker remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail awaiting extradition with a bond set at $5 million.

This investigation is still ongoing.

We will update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance

Latest News

Dr. Porter looks back on Covid-19 pandemic
Deaconess Health System president looks back on Covid-19 pandemic
Dr. Porter Interview
Dr. Porter/Randy Moore interview
Jefferson Elementary to auction off items inside school
Former Jefferson Elementary to auction off items inside school
Police: Jasper native accused of stabbing a man Monday