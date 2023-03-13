ISP: Mt. Vernon man arrested on murder charge in Gallatin Co.

SHAWNEETOWN, Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations have announced the arrest of a man accused of murder in Gallatin County.

According to a press release, 20-year-old Demetrius Walker of Mount Vernon has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Officials say the arrest comes after a month-long investigation into the murder of 45-year-old Nathan Dobbs, who was found dead in February in the 100 block of McClernand Avenue in Shawneetown.

DCI investigators say during the death investigation, Walker became a person of interest.

The press release states Walker was taken into custody Friday by Mount Vernon Police Department officials on an unrelated warrant arrest.

Officials say on Sunday, the Gallatin County States Attorney approved a charged of First-Degree murder against Walker while he was awaiting bond on the unrelated warrant.

Walker remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail awaiting extradition with a bond set at $5 million.

This investigation is still ongoing.

We will update you as we learn more.

