Indiana students participate in robotics competition in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, students, teachers and industry professionals from around the state of Indiana convened at Princeton Community High School.

For the FIRST Robotics FRC Competition, a field of 28 teams from across the state competed in the event this weekend.

Teams had about eight weeks to build their robots.

It’s the second in four competitions that qualify teams to compete at the state championship at Anderson University in April.

After the game kicked off in January, students brainstormed, prototyped, designed and programmed robots to compete at several events this season.

“You get in there and hear that horn play and the adrenaline starts pumping, it’s amazing,” North High School senior Mattew Howard said. “I get a whole lot more fun out of doing this than building the robot. Here at the games, going from what’s in your head like picturing your robot, to having it built, to seeing it work in the game is absolutely amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’d like to challenge everybody to try and do that.”

Over 3,000 high school teams worldwide will participate in the FIRST Robotics Competition this year.

