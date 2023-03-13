Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Indiana students participate in robotics competition in Princeton

Indiana students participate in robotics competition in Princeton
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County, students, teachers and industry professionals from around the state of Indiana convened at Princeton Community High School.

For the FIRST Robotics FRC Competition, a field of 28 teams from across the state competed in the event this weekend.

Teams had about eight weeks to build their robots.

It’s the second in four competitions that qualify teams to compete at the state championship at Anderson University in April.

After the game kicked off in January, students brainstormed, prototyped, designed and programmed robots to compete at several events this season.

“You get in there and hear that horn play and the adrenaline starts pumping, it’s amazing,” North High School senior Mattew Howard said. “I get a whole lot more fun out of doing this than building the robot. Here at the games, going from what’s in your head like picturing your robot, to having it built, to seeing it work in the game is absolutely amazing. It’s the best feeling in the world. I’d like to challenge everybody to try and do that.”

Over 3,000 high school teams worldwide will participate in the FIRST Robotics Competition this year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
29-year-old James Moore III.
EPD: Man arrested on drug and theft charges
Morganfield Police
14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct

Latest News

KYTC: Cross drain repair on KY 281 to begin Monday
KYTC: Cross drain repair on KY 281 to begin Monday
Indiana students participate in robotics competition in Princeton
Indiana students participate in robotics competition in Princeton
EPD: Driver arrested after police find stolen firearm in vehicle
EPD: Driver arrested after police find stolen firearm in vehicle
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main