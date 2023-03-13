Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Former Jefferson Elementary to auction off items inside school

Former Jefferson Elementary to auction off items inside school
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, everything inside former Jefferson Elementary School will soon be sold to the highest bidder.

The school surplus auction will take place at the school on March 22 at 10 a.m.

The auction will include bakery and restaurant equipment, school supplies, and several other items.

Organizers say everything will be sold as is.

Officials recommend bringing necessary tools, equipment and extra help for loading larger items.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Amy Word
Lamasco Bar owner, EVSC board member makes latest court appearance

Latest News

Police: Jasper native arrested after stabbing a man Monday
Jefferson Elementary to auction off items inside school
Former Jefferson Elementary to auction off items inside school
Warrick Co. School Board to announce new Superintendent
Maurice Huffman
EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges