Former Jefferson Elementary to auction off items inside school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, everything inside former Jefferson Elementary School will soon be sold to the highest bidder.

The school surplus auction will take place at the school on March 22 at 10 a.m.

The auction will include bakery and restaurant equipment, school supplies, and several other items.

Organizers say everything will be sold as is.

Officials recommend bringing necessary tools, equipment and extra help for loading larger items.

