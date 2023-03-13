EVSC to hold first meeting since announcement of Harwood School closing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is scheduled to meet for a board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

This will be the first meeting since officials announced they would be closing the Harwood Career and Prep School.

[Previous Story: Harwood Career Preparatory High School to close at the end of school year]

School officials say students will return to their “home-schools” starting next school year.

Monday night’s meeting will allow parents and volunteers to address the board with any concerns they have with the closure.

They say if you’re interested in speaking, you can register on the EVSC website.

