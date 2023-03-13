Polar Plunge
EVSC to hold first meeting since announcement of Harwood School closing

By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is scheduled to meet for a board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

This will be the first meeting since officials announced they would be closing the Harwood Career and Prep School.

[Previous Story: Harwood Career Preparatory High School to close at the end of school year]

School officials say students will return to their “home-schools” starting next school year.

Monday night’s meeting will allow parents and volunteers to address the board with any concerns they have with the closure.

They say if you’re interested in speaking, you can register on the EVSC website.

Lamasco Bar owner, suspended EVSC board member set to appear in court
3/13 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Amy Word
