EPD: Evansville man faces animal cruelty charges

Maurice Huffman
Maurice Huffman(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say an Evansville man is accused of animal cruelty made his first court appearance.

Officials say in June 2021, police and animal control went to investigate at an apartment on east Iowa Street.

Police say 48-year-old Maurice Huffman went to North Carolina and left the two cats and two guinea pigs with no one to care for them.

Officials say the guinea pigs were found dead with no food or water when Huffman returned from North Carolina.

Investigators say the two cats looked visibly thin and after being taken to a vet, officials say one of the cats was dehydrated.

Police say Huffman admitted he didn’t have anyone to watch the animals.

Huffman is facing several counts of animal cruelty.

