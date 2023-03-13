Polar Plunge
Deaconess Health System president looks back on Covid-19 pandemic

By Randy Moore
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The president of Deaconess Health System, Dr. James Porter, was very crucial to informing the public on everything Covid-19 related to the Tri-State area.

Dr. Porter appeared live on our 14 News 6 p.m. show Monday through Friday for months on end.

Our Randy Moore sat down with Dr. Porter and asked him to look back and evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines and mask, and to look forward to how we should approach the virus now.

Here is the full interview with Dr. Porter:

