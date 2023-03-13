Dawson Springs Youth League officials asking for public’s help after equipment stolen

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Dawson Springs Youth League say they are asking for the public’s help after equipment was stolen from their storage unit.

The league officials say after the Dec. 10 tornadoes, the team was left with an unusable city park, and multiple children had lost their equipment. Donations were given from other leagues, private individuals and organizations, which would be used for current and future players.

However, they say Sunday night it was discovered that their storage unit was broken into, and the donations had been stolen.

According to the baseball group, authorities have been notified of the incident.

They are asking for anyone that may have information regarding the stolen equipment, to contact the Lyon County sheriff.

