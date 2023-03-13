Polar Plunge
Daviess Co. flood map open house set for Tuesday

By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Daviess Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County is hosting a flood map open house Tuesday for residents in the area officials say.

Daviess County’s judge executive, Charlie Castlen, says the Kentucky Division of Water will be sharing the preliminary FEMA floodplain maps for the county. He says these maps are made for communities across the country.

Castlen says after so many years pass the maps are edited by FEMA. He says the most recent flood map is more accurate and will enable more people to know whether flooding could effect their home.

Residents, property owners, relators and insurance agents will get the chance to speak with experts and search their specific address to see whether changes have been made in flood zoning, Castlen says.

“And we’re inviting all the citizens of Daviess County that includes the city of Owensboro and city of Whitesville to come and see where your home is, where your property is on the flood maps and whether or not it’s going to be impacted,” said Castlen.

Officials say individuals who’s home recently qualified to be in a flooding zones could be required to get flood insurance.

Castlen says having an open house where people can get any flood-related questions answered can be helpful.

”And I have lived in a home before that and not been in the flood zone, but then they redid the flood maps and they put my home in the flood map and that was because of it I had to get flood insurance,” said Castlen. “I was notified. I didn’t know anything about it. They didn’t have a meeting, a preliminary meeting like this.”

Anyone interested can attend the open house at Owensboro Community & Technical College off of New Hartford Road.

Click here to see the Daviess Co. flood map.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

