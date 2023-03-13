Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Crews to begin work on I-69 River Crossing Project, parts of Hwy 41 to close

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, crews will begin working on the I-69 project, which will close a section of Highway 41.

That project is the stretch between KY 351 and U.S. 60.

Officials say crews will be moving several large concrete beams to the site of the new bridges that will carry traffic over Canoe Creek.

Officials also say Monday through Friday, there will be lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All lanes are expected to be closed for 15 minute periods between noon and 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Demario Smith
EPD: Driver arrested after police find stolen firearm in vehicle

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson for I-69 Crossing work
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson for I-69 Crossing work
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Lane closures planned in Henderson for I-69 Crossing work
VCSO responding to crash near North High School
Baseline Rd. back open after crash near North High School
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.
Officials: Hwy 56 back open after chicken truck flips over in Daviess Co.