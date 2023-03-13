Crews to begin work on I-69 River Crossing Project, parts of Hwy 41 to close

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, crews will begin working on the I-69 project, which will close a section of Highway 41.

That project is the stretch between KY 351 and U.S. 60.

Officials say crews will be moving several large concrete beams to the site of the new bridges that will carry traffic over Canoe Creek.

Officials also say Monday through Friday, there will be lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All lanes are expected to be closed for 15 minute periods between noon and 3 p.m.

