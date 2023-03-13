Breezy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The chilly air over the weekend will carry over into Monday as skies remain mostly cloudy with a brisk northwest wind. Wind chills this morning will cascade into the mid-20s and only hover in the mid-30s this afternoon. Scattered drizzle this morning through this afternoon as high temps remain below normal in the lower 40s. Scattered drizzle may mix with a few snow snows, however...no travel impacts. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy early with scattered sprinkles and flurries as low temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday, becoming sunny as high temps only reach the low to mid-40s. Tuesday night, clear and cold as lows sink into the mid-20s.

Wednesday, southerly winds will help jump high temperatures into the low to mid-50s under sunny skies.

