Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Below normal temps this week

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and cold on Monday as temperatures barely budged from the  mid 30s.  We will see partial clearing overnight with a low on Tuesday in the mid 20s.   Sunny and brisk on Tuesday with a high of 44.  Slightly milder on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s.  Another system will move in from the plains on Wednesday night.  Rain likely across the area on Thursday and Friday.  Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as southerly winds ahead of the cold front push temps to near 60.   Behind the rain, temperatures will dive back down into the mid 40s to finish the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
Phillip Smith
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Demario Smith
EPD: Driver arrested after police find stolen firearm in vehicle

Latest News

3/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
3/13 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/13 14 First Alert Sunrise
3/9 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Breezy, Colder
14 First Alert 3/12 at 10pm
14 First Alert 3/12 at 10pm