Below normal temps this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and cold on Monday as temperatures barely budged from the mid 30s. We will see partial clearing overnight with a low on Tuesday in the mid 20s. Sunny and brisk on Tuesday with a high of 44. Slightly milder on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. Another system will move in from the plains on Wednesday night. Rain likely across the area on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as southerly winds ahead of the cold front push temps to near 60. Behind the rain, temperatures will dive back down into the mid 40s to finish the week.

