Aces Softball salvages weekend with solid win over Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - With the score tied at 2-2, the University of Evansville softball team scored three runs in the top of the fourth on the way to a 5-2 victory over Lipscomb in Sunday’s final game of the Lady Bison Classic.

Following a scoreless two innings, the Purple Aces broke through with a pair of runs in the third. Brooke McCorkle led off with a walk with Dori Brown entering to pinch run. Jess Willsey followed with a single before Alexa Davis loaded the bases with a 1-out walk. With two outs, Brown scored on a passed ball while Jenna Nink earned a bases loaded walk to make it a 2-0 game.

Lipscomb matched UE’s tally with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the third but Evansville’s offense got back to work in the fourth. Hannah Hood hit a leadoff single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from McCorkle. Willsey added another single before stealing second to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Hood put the Aces back in front when she scored on a wild pitch.

With Willsey still on third, Alexa Davis drew a 2-out walk and stole second to bring Zoe Frossard to the plate. Frossard single to right to bring in two more runs and make it a 5-2 game. From that point, the pitching of Erin Kleffman was the difference. She held the Bison to one hit in the final four frames on the way to her fifth win of the season. Mikayla Jolly tossed 2 1/3 innings making the start before Kleffman went the final 4 2/3. Jolly allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit. Kleffman gave up just one hit in her work.

Willsey recorded two of the Aces’ six hits while Frossard led the way with two RBI.

UE opened the day completing Saturday’s game against Akron that was delayed in the seventh inning due to weather. The Zips completed the game with a 13-6 win.

Missouri Valley Conference play opens on Friday with a 3-game home series against Bradley.

