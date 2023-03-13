1st annual Evansville scrabble tournament set to begin summer 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first annual ‘Help the Community’ Scrabble Tournament is expected to happen this summer in Evansville.

According to a release, the event will be held June 3 at the VFW on Wabash Avenue.

The tournament will consist of three competing levels, pro, semi-pro and fun.

Officials say each team must consist of one to three people. Teams will play 30-minute games, and each team will be given one minute and 30 seconds to make a word and hand in their score to the scorekeeper.

For those interested in registering a team, you can do so at Eventbrite.com.

Tickets for the pro and semi-pro teams will be $40 per team. Tickets for the fun tables will be $30 per team.

Organizers say proceeds from the tournament will go to Vanderburgh Humane Society and Aurora.

According to a release, pro and semi-pro teams will receive t-shirts once they arrive.

Organizers say food and drink will be available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

