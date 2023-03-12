USI Baseball gives up early lead, in second-straight loss to Oakland

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball allowed a pair of big innings and lost to Oakland University, 7-5, Saturday afternoon at the USI Baseball Field. The Screaming Eagles watched their record go to 5-9, while Oakland goes to 5-8.

The Eagles flew out to a 3-0 lead after three innings with a tally in each of the frames. USI senior centerfielder Evans Kahre (Evansville, Indiana) led off the first with a triple and scored on a ground out by senior catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) to make the score, 1-0.

USI upped the lead to 2-0 when freshman infielder Caleb Niehaus (Newburgh, Indiana) scored on a wild pitch in the second, while senior rightfielder Ren Tachioka (Japan) tripled and scored in the third for the 3-0 lead when McNew reached on an error.

The Grizzlies exploded for four runs in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead, aided by three Eagle errors. USI responded to regain the lead in the fifth, 5-4, with a pair of runs on a RBI-double by junior first baseman Tucker Ebest (Austin, Texas) and a RBI-single by Niehaus.

USI held the slim lead until the seventh when Oakland posted three runs to take the lead for good in the 7-5 final. Oakland scored the three runs on four hits, two walks, and a hit batter.

The Eagles tried to rally in the final three frames, but hit into three double plays that squashed any comeback rallies.

On the mound for USI, sophomore right-hander Adam Weihe (Louisville, Kentucky) took the loss in relief. Weihe (0-3) allowed the three runs in the seventh on four hits.

USI sophomore right-hander Gavin Seebold (Jeffersonville, Indiana) started and got the no-decision. Seebold allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks, while striking out two in three innings.

Up Next for the Eagles:

USI and Oakland conclude the three-game series Sunday with a noon first pitch.

Following the Sunday’s three-game series conclusion, the Eagles hit the road Tuesday to visit Saint Louis University for a 3 p.m. contest (NEW START TIME). The Billikens are 10-3 in 2023 and have won 10-straight after losing three in a row to start the year.

USI returns to the USI Baseball Field after the single game at SLU to host Southern Illinois University, on Wednesday. Game time is slated for 3 p.m. The Salukis, currently, are 6-9 and complete a three-game set with the University of Kentucky Sunday at home.

Promotion Alert:

The first 100 students at the USI Baseball Field for the USI-Southern Illinois University game on March 15 will receive a free AZZIP pizza coupon. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m.

