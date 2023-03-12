Mostly cloudy and cold start to the week

Polar Plunge
By Arden Gregory
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have cold and mostly cloudy weather on tap to start the workweek. Temperatures will fall back out of the 40s and through the 30s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 20s by early Monday morning with wind chills in the lower 20s. Under these mostly cloudy skies, a stray sprinkle or flurry cannot be completely ruled out tonight or tomorrow, but we will most likely stay dry.

There is not a freeze watch or freeze warning in effect as the growing season has not officially started yet, but many plants have started to bloom and may need to be covered or brought inside for the next few nights to protect them from the sub-freezing temperatures.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a cold wind from the northwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph possible. As a result, our temperatures will only climb into the low 40s Monday afternoon, and the wind chills will probably only make it into the low to mid 30s.

Our skies will clear Monday night, and sunshine will help warm us up a bit Tuesday, but it will still be very chilly with morning lows in the mid to upper 20s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s.

By Wednesday, our wind direction begins to change and bring warmer air in from the south. That will help push our temperatures into the low to mid 50s Wednesday and low to mid 60s Thursday.

A cold front will bring us showers Thursday night through Friday morning, but we are not expecting any thunderstorms or severe weather at this time. Behind that cold front, our wind direction will shift again, pulling colder air down from the north. That will drop our high temperatures back into the mid 50s Friday and mid 40s next weekend.

