Ky. Wesleyan baseball snaps losing streak, with win over St. Leo

ST. LEO, FL. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan broke their five-game losing streak on Saturday, taking down Saint Leo 3-2 to close out their trip to Florida. Josh Tucker led the charge from the mound, pitching seven strong innings to notch the first win of his career.

The Panthers now sit at 5-11 on the season, while the Lions drop to 10-10.

Nick Wimber was the spark that lit the fire for the Panthers, as he singled in the second inning and immediately put himself in scoring position with a steal. A Bryce Zupan single advanced him to third, and a Cade Gudalis RBI moved him home for the first run of the game. The hits kept coming for the Panthers, as Sean Becker single to put Gudalis on second, then Aric Lyons hit an RBI single to make it a 2-0 game.

Up 2-1 in the fifth, Jaret Humphrey does what he does best, blasting a home run to right field for what would be the game’s winning run. Saint Leo scored a run and put two more on in the bottom of the eighth, but Cade Moore shut them down, getting a strikeout and a flyout to end the inning. Moore then forced a flyout, popup, and ground out in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory.

Kyle Werries, Jaret Humphrey, Nick Wimber, and Bryce Zupan all recorded two hits in the game. Lyon’s hit gives him 20 on the year, tying him with Zach Curtis for the team lead.

Josh Tucker (1-2) picked up his first collegiate victory, striking out seven and allowing just one run in seven innings of work. Cade Moore picked up his first save of the year.

Baseball opens up conference play next week when they take on the Lake Erie Storm in Painesville, Ohio. First pitch of the four-game series is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday the 18th.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.