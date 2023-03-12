Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ky. Wesleyan baseball snaps losing streak, with win over St. Leo

Kentucky Wesleyan.
Kentucky Wesleyan.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LEO, FL. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan broke their five-game losing streak on Saturday, taking down Saint Leo 3-2 to close out their trip to Florida. Josh Tucker led the charge from the mound, pitching seven strong innings to notch the first win of his career. 

The Panthers now sit at 5-11 on the season, while the Lions drop to 10-10.

Nick Wimber was the spark that lit the fire for the Panthers, as he singled in the second inning and immediately put himself in scoring position with a steal. A Bryce Zupan single advanced him to third, and a Cade Gudalis RBI moved him home for the first run of the game. The hits kept coming for the Panthers, as Sean Becker single to put Gudalis on second, then Aric Lyons hit an RBI single to make it a 2-0 game. 

Up 2-1 in the fifth, Jaret Humphrey does what he does best, blasting a home run to right field for what would be the game’s winning run. Saint Leo scored a run and put two more on in the bottom of the eighth, but Cade Moore shut them down, getting a strikeout and a flyout to end the inning. Moore then forced a flyout, popup, and ground out in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory.

Kyle Werries, Jaret Humphrey, Nick Wimber, and Bryce Zupan all recorded two hits in the game. Lyon’s hit gives him 20 on the year, tying him with Zach Curtis for the team lead.

Josh Tucker (1-2) picked up his first collegiate victory, striking out seven and allowing just one run in seven innings of work. Cade Moore picked up his first save of the year. 

Baseball opens up conference play next week when they take on the Lake Erie Storm in Painesville, Ohio. First pitch of the four-game series is set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday the 18th.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old James Moore III.
EPD: Man arrested on drug and theft charges
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Morganfield Police
14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct
Human bones were found at an EWSU construction site in late February.
‘It happens more often than you think’: Historians weigh in on uncovered human remains

Latest News

Purple Aces baseball
Aces baseball evens up series at Middle Tennessee State, with 5-3 win
USI Baseball gives up early lead, in second-straight loss to Oakland
USI Softball
USI Softball earns first-ever Ohio Valley Conference victory
SPHL Highlights: Mayhem vs. Thunderbolts
SPHL Highlights: Mayhem vs. Thunderbolts