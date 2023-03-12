Polar Plunge
KSP: Cross drain repair on KY 281 to begin Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police officials say that drivers should anticipate an overnight road closure on KY 281 Monday.

Officials say the closure is necessary to address the replacement of a cross drain.

According to a press release, the closure on KY 281 is between KY 1033 and Hopewell Orton Road in Hopkins County.

Officials say work will begin Monday and continue through Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The press release states that KY 281 will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say drivers will have access to their property while this work is going on.

