KSP: Cross drain repair on KY 281 to begin Monday
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police officials say that drivers should anticipate an overnight road closure on KY 281 Monday.
Officials say the closure is necessary to address the replacement of a cross drain.
According to a press release, the closure on KY 281 is between KY 1033 and Hopewell Orton Road in Hopkins County.
Officials say work will begin Monday and continue through Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
The press release states that KY 281 will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officials say drivers will have access to their property while this work is going on.
