EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested on multiple drug charges after he was searched during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to an affidavit, police were patrolling on Weinbach Avenue when they came across a man on a bicycle, later identified as Charles Cooper, riding without a red reflector on the back of his bike.

Officials say they initiated a traffic stop and told Cooper to get off the bike and conducted a pat down search for weapons on him.

Police say they felt a glass pipe in his left front jeans pocket and placed Cooper into custody.

Officials say Cooper told police the pipe was for using methamphetamine.

Police say they searched and found two baggies with a crystal-like substance in his right front jeans pocket, that later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officials say police also found 2 baggies of a leafy substance in his right front jeans pocket, that were later tested positive for marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

According to the affidavit, Cooper was transported and booked at Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Police say Cooper has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.