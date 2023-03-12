Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop

Charles Cooper
Charles Cooper(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested on multiple drug charges after he was searched during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to an affidavit, police were patrolling on Weinbach Avenue when they came across a man on a bicycle, later identified as Charles Cooper, riding without a red reflector on the back of his bike.

Officials say they initiated a traffic stop and told Cooper to get off the bike and conducted a pat down search for weapons on him.

Police say they felt a glass pipe in his left front jeans pocket and placed Cooper into custody.

Officials say Cooper told police the pipe was for using methamphetamine.

Police say they searched and found two baggies with a crystal-like substance in his right front jeans pocket, that later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Officials say police also found 2 baggies of a leafy substance in his right front jeans pocket, that were later tested positive for marijuana and synthetic marijuana.

According to the affidavit, Cooper was transported and booked at Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Police say Cooper has been charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
29-year-old James Moore III.
EPD: Man arrested on drug and theft charges
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Morganfield Police
14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct
Human bones were found at an EWSU construction site in late February.
‘It happens more often than you think’: Historians weigh in on uncovered human remains

Latest News

: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Reitz and Mater Dei football teams help clean up city streets
Reitz and Mater Dei football teams help clean up city streets
Reitz football players moving tree limbs to INDOT crews as they clean up along John Street in...
Reitz and Mater Dei football teams help clean up city streets
Evansville Recovery Alliance holds ‘Narcan Kit Making Party’
Evansville Recovery Alliance holds ‘Narcan Kit Making Party’