Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges at Tiki on Main

Phillip Smith
Phillip Smith(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man was arrested Saturday at Tiki on Main in Evansville on multiple drug charges.

According to an affidavit, officers were called to Tiki on Main Saturday morning just before 1 a.m. in response to a man who was locked in a bathroom and unresponsive.

Police say the bar owner told them that the man had been in the bathroom for almost and hour.

Officials say upon arrival, the bar owner was able to get the man, later identified as Phillip Smith, out of the bathroom.

Police say the bar owner had Smith sitting up against the wall when authorities were on scene.

The affidavit states that while trying to find identification for Smith, police found a syringe in a zipped beer cozy on a lanyard around Smith’s neck.

Police say the Evansville Fire Department arrived and assessed Smith showing that he had symptoms of a drug overdose.

Officials say EFD gave Smith a large dose of Narcan and shortly after they administered it he woke up.

Police say Smith told them that he had taken “speed” and was confused on how he had overdosed.

Authorities say they found a leafy substance on Smith that tested positive for THC.

Police say they also found several items in the beer cozy that included a white crystal substance, white round pills, and a used syringe with fluid inside.

Officials say the white substance came back positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, and the round white pills were identified as Oxycodone.

Authorities say after Smith was medically cleared, he was arrested and transported to Vanderburgh County Community Corrections.

Police say Smith was booked on charges of possession of a syringe, marijuana, and cocaine or a narcotic drug.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
29-year-old James Moore III.
EPD: Man arrested on drug and theft charges
Morganfield Police
14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct
Human bones were found at an EWSU construction site in late February.
‘It happens more often than you think’: Historians weigh in on uncovered human remains

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
KSP: Cross drain repair on KY 281 to begin Monday
Demario Smith
EPD: Driver arrested after police find stolen firearm in vehicle
Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank