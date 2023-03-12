Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Driver arrested after police find stolen firearm in vehicle

Demario Smith
Demario Smith(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man was arrested on Saturday night after police found a stolen handgun in a vehicle he was driving.

Police say they saw a silver vehicle travelling north on Vann Avenue going 43 miles-per-hour in a posted 30 miles-per-hour street.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop at the 3000 block of Covert Avenue where they found the driver, later identified as Demario Smith, starting he did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

Police say Smith was asked to step out of the vehicle being towed for expired license plates and no insurance on the car.

Officers say while conducting a tow inventory on the vehicle they asked Smith if there was anything illegal in the car where he then said there wasn’t.

Police say during the tow inventory they found a handgun under the driver’s seat, where Cooper then told police that the handgun was not his but a friend’s handgun.

Officials say when police ran the serial number on the handgun it came back as reported stolen.

Police say they arrested Smith and transported him to Vanderburgh County Community Correction and booked him on a theft charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital
31-year-old Kayla Dow
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
29-year-old James Moore III.
EPD: Man arrested on drug and theft charges
Morganfield Police
14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct
Human bones were found at an EWSU construction site in late February.
‘It happens more often than you think’: Historians weigh in on uncovered human remains

Latest News

WFIE Traffic Alert
KSP: Cross drain repair on KY 281 to begin Monday
Charles Cooper
EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges during traffic stop
: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank
Reitz and Mater Dei football teams help clean up city streets
Reitz and Mater Dei football teams help clean up city streets