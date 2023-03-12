EPD: Driver arrested after police find stolen firearm in vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a man was arrested on Saturday night after police found a stolen handgun in a vehicle he was driving.

Police say they saw a silver vehicle travelling north on Vann Avenue going 43 miles-per-hour in a posted 30 miles-per-hour street.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop at the 3000 block of Covert Avenue where they found the driver, later identified as Demario Smith, starting he did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance.

Police say Smith was asked to step out of the vehicle being towed for expired license plates and no insurance on the car.

Officers say while conducting a tow inventory on the vehicle they asked Smith if there was anything illegal in the car where he then said there wasn’t.

Police say during the tow inventory they found a handgun under the driver’s seat, where Cooper then told police that the handgun was not his but a friend’s handgun.

Officials say when police ran the serial number on the handgun it came back as reported stolen.

Police say they arrested Smith and transported him to Vanderburgh County Community Correction and booked him on a theft charge.

