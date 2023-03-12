Polar Plunge
Aces Softball continues weekend tournament in Nashville

Aces softball
Aces softball(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday’s action at the Lady Bison Classic opened with the University of Evansville softball team falling to Indiana University by a 13-1 final before playing six innings of their second game of the day versus Akron.  Play was halted in the top of the seventh due to weather with the Zips leading by a 13-6 score.

Game One – Indiana 13, UE 1 (5 innings)

Indiana scored three runs in the top of the first and cruised to a 13-1 victory in five innings.  The Purple Aces scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth.  Sarah Stone got the Hoosiers on the board with a 3-run home run in the first before single runs in the second and third extended the lead to 5-0.

In the top of the fifth, the Hoosiers put the game out of reach with eight runs.  Brianna Copeland contributed a 2-RBI double before Taryn Kern added a 3-run home run.  Evansville scored in the bottom of the fifth with Marah Wood getting it started with a 1-out walk.  Brooke McCorkle followed with a single up the middle and Jess Willsey reached on a fielder’s choice that saw Wood score.

Evansville’s hits came from McCorkle and Alexa Davis while IU had 13 hits.  Erin Kleffman took the loss for UE pitching four innings.  Sophie Kleiman was credited with the win for IU.  In four innings, she gave up just one hit.

Game Two – Akron 13, UE 6 (T7 – play to resume Sunday)

The Zips jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning as they recorded four hits.  Evansville cut into the deficit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame.  With two outs, Taylor Howe walked before advancing to third on a Jenna Nink double.  Howe scored on a wild pitch before Nink came home on an Akron error.

In the second, the Zips got those two runs back while three scores in the top of the fourth extended the lead to 10-2.  Alexa Davis led the bottom of the fifth off with a solo home run before an RBI double by Hannah Hood made it a 10-4 game.

Akron scored three times in the top of the sixth before the Aces plated two runs in the bottom of the inning.  Davis recorded an RBI triple while Zoe Frossard brought in a second run when she reached on an error.  In the top of the 7th, play was halted due to weather and the game will resume at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

