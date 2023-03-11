Vanderburgh Humane Society holding ‘Name Your Price’ adoption special

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Humane Society officials say they are critically full and are willing to let you name your price to adopt a dog.

Beginning Saturday until March 18, adopters will have the opportunity to name their adoption fee.

Shelter officials say the special is only for dog adoptions.

They say the shelter has over 70 dogs on-site with 31 waiting in foster care and 15 scheduled to be surrendered next week.

All adoption requirements still apply.

