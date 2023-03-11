Polar Plunge
Rain likely tonight, cool and mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday

3/10 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers are moving in from the west this evening, and rain is likely through the overnight hours. The risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms is expected to stay southwest of the Tri-State. Most of us will probably pick up less than half an inch of rain from this system.

The bulk of the rain will taper off before sunrise on Sunday, but our skies will stay mostly cloudy, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s early Sunday morning and will only climb into the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

Monday will also be mostly cloudy, and it will be a bit breezier with a chilly wind from the northwest at around 10 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 21 mph. That will drop our temperatures just a few degrees. Most locations will start Monday below freezing with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s, then our temperatures will top out in the low 40s that afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday, and our wind direction will shift in the middle of the week, pulling warmer air up from the south. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s Tuesday, mid 50s Wednesday and mid 60s Thursday!

However, a cold front does bring us a chance of rain Thursday night into Friday. Behind that cold front, our temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 50s Friday and low to mid 40s Saturday.

