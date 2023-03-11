Parents concerned after videos of students fighting posted to social media

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents in Mount Vernon are asking for answers after videos surfaced on social media showing students fighting on school grounds.

“They were like it’s normal and that’s not okay,” said Brenda Maxwell, a concerned parent.

Maxwell says that her kids say it’s a common occurrence.

“I had heard the kids talking about the fights but I didn’t realize it was that bad until I started pushing some questions,” Maxwell said.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Thompson says the videos aren’t recent, and that a majority of them happened years ago.

“We were able to ascertain the fights were older because we know the kids and we know when those actual events occurred,” Thompson said. “We were able to handle those issues as they came up over those past couple years.”

Thompson doesn’t deny that fights have happened at school, but says that they aren’t happening at an alarming rate.

“Typically within a year we’ll have about two to three fights, it doesn’t happen that often,” Thompson said.

Multiple videos on the account show two or more kids engaging in different forms of fist-fighting. Maxwell is concerned that the kids in the district could be in danger.

“When a fight escalates, and you’re at the wrong place at the wrong time, someone’s going to get hurt,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell says she wants the district to allow parent volunteers to help patrol the hallways during school hours, citing that the SRO can’t control it by himself.

“So you got parents calling concerned, ask them if they’re willing to help and let us help,” Maxwell said.

Thompson says that they’ve been working to cut off student access to some areas of the schools during regular hours.

“Our school system is very safe, we do have a school resource officer on site,” Thompson said.

The district is actively working to get the social media account taken down to remove the videos from the public eye.

Mount Vernon Police Chief Andy Rush says his SRO’s are working with the district administration to be aware for any fights that may happen during school hours.

As far as we know, no students have been arrested or seriously injured as a result of any in school fighting in the last year.

