New Equestrian Search and Rescue Division introduced in Union County

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County’s Emergency Management Agency is bringing an Equestrian search and rescue division to the county officials say.

“By adding this we believe that’s just another tool in our tool box,” said Rick White, Director of Union County Emergency Management Agency.

White says Olivia Chandler, owner of Hill Top Stables, will be the groups leader and will hosts trainings at her stable.

Chandler says people normally come to her stable for horse-back riding classes to board their horses and for birthday parties, now people will come to develop skills to serve on the rescue team.

“It was just kind of a blessing because I’ve always wanted to be apart of something like this for our county,” said Chandler.

Chandler says she’s been in the horse business for over 10 years.

When a 76-year-old Union County man with dementia went missing in late January, Chandler says she knew she wanted to help the county’s EMA.

White says Chandler along with several other people with horses reached out wanting to help too.

“We seen that there was a place for them in our county on a search and rescue team and that’s why we started,” said White.

The first meeting hosted on Thursday brought out over 20 people interested in serving in this new division, and White says at least 10 others that couldn’t make the meeting expressed interest in the division also.

White and Chandler say each rider will have their own horse, but even if you don’t have a horse you can still lend a helping hand. White says this new division will help the county to continue to strive for excellence

“If we’re walking through a field that’s waist high with some CRP it’s hard for us on the ground to actually go through that thoroughly,” said White. “The horses that sets them up even higher and gives us that height advantage, that extra opportunity to gain more ground and clear more ground.”

Division participants will get certifications at the beginning of April.

Click here to connect with Hill Top Stables for their equine services.

If you’re interested in joining the U.C. Equestrian Search and Rescue Division contact Rick White at (270) 952-1773 .

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.