Henderson County girls basketball falls in KHSAA Final Four

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - A magical postseason run has come to an end for the Henderson County girls basketball team.

The Colonels fell in the KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals on Saturday afternoon, losing 57-40 to McCracken County.

Henderson County finishes its season with an impressive 28-5 record.

14 Sports will have highlights later tonight.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.