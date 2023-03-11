Polar Plunge
Henderson County girls basketball falls in KHSAA Final Four

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - A magical postseason run has come to an end for the Henderson County girls basketball team.

The Colonels fell in the KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals on Saturday afternoon, losing 57-40 to McCracken County.

Henderson County finishes its season with an impressive 28-5 record.

14 Sports will have highlights later tonight.

