Henderson County girls basketball advances to KHSAA Sweet 16 semifinals

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County girls basketball team is moving onto the final four.

Henderson County (28-4) took care of business at Rupp Arena on Friday night, winning 63-59 over Mercy in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament.

Shalyn Sprinkles led the way for the Colonels, scoring 21 points on the night.

Henderson County will now face McCracken County (34-2) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EST.

