Gibson Southern boys basketball hoping to keep momentum rolling into 3A regionals

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - After winning its first sectional title in 21 years, the Gibson Southern boys basketball team is looking to keep its momentum rolling as regional play soon tips off across the Hoosier State.

Gibson Southern stormed past Mater Dei in the Class 3A sectional championship last weekend, pulling away to a convincing 70-51 victory.

Titans’ head coach Mark Rohrer has his team peaking at the right time of the year as they were firing on all cylinders in the first half against the Wildcats.

After a slow 3-9 start, Gibson Southern finished 8-4 to close out the regular season, which included winning six out of its last seven games heading into sectionals.

“We don’t have the greatest of records, but we really improved as the season went on, and I’m proud of the boys for kind of sticking the course throughout the course of the season,” Rohrer said. “We didn’t do any drastic changes really, we just kept getting better as the season went on. We continued to believe that we could get to this point in March.”

“He’s probably one of the hardest-working coaches I’ve ever had,” Gibson Southern senior guard Cole McKee said. “He really puts us in the best position to win. So, he’s a great coach. He’s really dedicated, and he has a game plan prepared and he just knows what he’s doing.”

“After we lost against Mount Vernon, we came together and said, ‘Hey, we need to change something,’” Gibson Southern senior guard Ethan Spindler said. “We just started going at it as hard as we could – a several-game win streak. I mean it just boosted our confidence even more. We’re playing great, shooting the ball well and everything else.”

The Titans will face North Daviess in the 3A regional on Saturday night.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CST.

