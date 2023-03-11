Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

First-ever ‘Horror Con’ coming this weekend to Evansville

First-ever ‘Horror Con’ coming this weekend to Evansville
By Travis Onyett
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new event in Evansville has horror fans scared of how excited they are.

Evansville Horror Con begins this weekend at the National Army Reserve.

It’s the city’s first-ever horror convention.

The event has been organized by Matt Grisham, who also runs Raptor Con.

He says their experience with Raptor Con is what inspired them to plan this weekend.

”People were wanting the horror and my wife and I love horror stuff, so we figured why not dive in and give it a shot and see what happens,” Grisham said. “The area has been very supportive of it. We’re so excited to have everyone come out.”

There will be over 70 vendors from across the country selling all kinds of petrifying paraphernalia.

The event will also play host to many celebrity guests that people can meet such actor Christopher Hart, who played Thing in the “Addams Family” movies released in 1991 and 1993..

Actor Miko Hughes, who played Gage Creed in the 1989 film adaptation of “Pet Sematary,” will also make an appearance.

Grisham says they are expecting a big turnout and a bright future for the event.

“We’ve already started processes for next year and the next few years of it,” Grisham said. “So we’re kind of working out the details for that and everything that we need to do.”

Admission is $20 per day or $30 for a weekend pass.

The convention doors will open Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction site at Fourth and Vine
‘Archeological discovery’ of human remains found during downtown Evansville construction
Abbie Peerman, Jessica Birdwell, and Ashley Mercer
EPD: 4 arrested in fraud ring investigation after over $8K stolen
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say
Morganfield Police
14 News Investigates Update: Former cop in Kentucky charged for theft, official misconduct
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a crash with injuries on...
EPD: Person struck by car on St. Joseph Ave.

Latest News

First-ever ‘Horror Con’ coming this weekend to Evansville
First-ever ‘Horror Con’ coming this weekend to Evansville
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding ‘Name Your Price’ dog adoption special
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding ‘Name Your Price’ dog adoption special
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding ‘Name Your Price’ adoption special
Vanderburgh Humane Society holding ‘Name Your Price’ dog adoption special
Parents concerned over social media posts depicting students fighting on school grounds in...
Parents concerned after videos of students fighting posted to social media