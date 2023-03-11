First-ever ‘Horror Con’ coming this weekend to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new event in Evansville has horror fans scared of how excited they are.

Evansville Horror Con begins this weekend at the National Army Reserve.

It’s the city’s first-ever horror convention.

The event has been organized by Matt Grisham, who also runs Raptor Con.

He says their experience with Raptor Con is what inspired them to plan this weekend.

”People were wanting the horror and my wife and I love horror stuff, so we figured why not dive in and give it a shot and see what happens,” Grisham said. “The area has been very supportive of it. We’re so excited to have everyone come out.”

There will be over 70 vendors from across the country selling all kinds of petrifying paraphernalia.

The event will also play host to many celebrity guests that people can meet such actor Christopher Hart, who played Thing in the “Addams Family” movies released in 1991 and 1993..

Actor Miko Hughes, who played Gage Creed in the 1989 film adaptation of “Pet Sematary,” will also make an appearance.

Grisham says they are expecting a big turnout and a bright future for the event.

“We’ve already started processes for next year and the next few years of it,” Grisham said. “So we’re kind of working out the details for that and everything that we need to do.”

Admission is $20 per day or $30 for a weekend pass.

The convention doors will open Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

