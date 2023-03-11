Polar Plunge
Fentanyl residue on cash payment sends one employee to hospital

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Central City Police Department officials say a local business received money that was suspected to have fentanyl residue on it.

According to police, the employee of the business that received the cash payment then began to feel ill and was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The name of the business has not been released at this time.

The name and condition of the employee is also unknown at this time.

