Evansville Recovery Alliance to hold ‘Narcan Kit Making Party’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Recovery Alliance is hosting a party where the public can make their own Narcan to take home on Saturday.

According to the event Facebook page, the kit making party will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will take place at Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library West at 2000 West Franklin Street in Evansville.

No training or commitment is necessary and no drug-use experience is required.

After making the Narcan kit, the public will be able to take the kit home for free.

This event will count as community service so those in need of community service hours will be able to bring their paper to sign off on.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.