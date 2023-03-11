EPD: Woman arrested after trying to cash forged check at Banterra Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police report that a woman was arrested trying to cash a forged check.

According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to Banterra Bank on North St. Joseph Avenue on Friday in response to a person in the drive thru of the bank trying to cash a forged check.

Police say there was a tan Chevy Impala that was trying to leave the bank as officers arrived on scene.

Officials say police were able to catch up to the car near Mount Auburn Road and could see two people in the car.

Police say dispatch told them that the suspect from the bank, Kayla Dow, had a warrant out for her arrest.

Officials say the officer and an off-duty cop were able to stop the Impala on North St. Joseph Avenue and placed Dow into custody.

Police say the passenger, Quincey Tapp, was also taken into custody after police smelt marijuana in the car and found a crystal-like substance and pills in his pockets.

Officials say police spoke with the reporter from Banterra Bank who stated that the check Dow was trying to cash was fake and the number on the check was a saving account number that was closed out.

Police say when police were in the Impala searching for Dow’s purse, they saw a knife and a burnt glass pipe with liquid inside on the floorboard where Tapp was sitting.

Officials say Dow and Tapp were then transported to Vanderburgh County Corrections.

Police say Dow was charged with fraud and driving a vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license, while Tapp was charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and a controlled substance.

Kayla Dow (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Quincey Tapp (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.